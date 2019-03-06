MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
JC-AC-2H-9H-8S
(JC, AC, 2H, 9H, 8S)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Music
Kelsea Ballerini to become Opry's newest, youngest member
Country singer Kelsea Ballerini got a big surprise when vocal group Little Big Town invited her to become the Grand Ole Opry's newest and youngest current member.
Nation
Man's dying wish fulfilled with call from President Trump
A terminally ill Connecticut man who's a big supporter of President Donald Trump is getting a bucket list wish fulfilled, with help from his Democratic sister.
Business
Tax cuts, increased spending drive increase in federal deficit
Startling jump from same period of 2018 is blamed on tax cuts and higher spending.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:6-7-3(six, seven, three)15-20-32-37-52, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 5(fifteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-seven, fifty-two; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: five)04-06-11-16-17(four, six,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:15-20-32-37-52, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 5(fifteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-seven, fifty-two; Mega…