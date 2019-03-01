MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
QD-KH-6C-3H-8H
(QD, KH, 6C, 3H, 8H)
