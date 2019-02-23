MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
JD-9D-6H-9H-10H
(JD, 9D, 6H, 9H, 10H)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Music
R. Kelly arrested, charged in Chicago with sexual abuse
R. Kelly, the R&B star who has been trailed for decades by allegations that he violated underage girls and women and held some as virtual slaves, was charged Friday with aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17.
Celebrities
Flowers from Meghan Markle's baby shower donated to charity
Flowers from Meghan Markle's New York baby shower are getting a second life.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:5-2-5(five, two, five)05-07-08-19-45(five, seven, eight, nineteen, forty-five)Estimated jackpot: $150,00018-24-31-34-55, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 4(eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-four, fifty-five;…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:18-24-31-34-55, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 4(eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-four, fifty-five; Mega…
Variety
Storm dumps record-breaking snow in Arizona on way to Texas
A winter storm dumped record-breaking amounts of snow in Arizona and forced the closure Friday of roads, schools and government offices across the Southwest.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.