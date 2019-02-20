MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
JH-JS-QS-KS-10D
(JH, JS, QS, KS, 10D)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Virginia district split over ending transgender bathroom ban
A Virginia school district that has drawn national attention for its transgender bathroom ban appeared starkly divided at a public forum over the prospect of ending the policy
Local
Launched after Minn. court cases, first U.S. deradicalization program shows promise
Program was launched after dozens of ISIS cases hit Minnesota courts.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:05-22-23-28-29(five, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $33,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:04-07-21-23-31-35, Doubler: N(four, seven, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-five; Doubler:…
Nation
Ginsburg returns as Supreme Court acts on death penalty and pollution cases
WASHINGTON – Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg returned to the Supreme Court bench Tuesday, about two months after cancer surgery. She had missed arguments in…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.