MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
QS-4C-7C-5H-3S
(QS, 4C, 7C, 5H, 3S)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
The Latest: Judge orders normal lawyer visits at jail
The Latest on a power failure at a federal detention center in New York City (all times local):
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:03-04-05-11-24(three, four, five, eleven, twenty-four)Estimated jackpot: $20,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in '5 Card Cash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:QS-4C-7C-5H-3S(QS, 4C, 7C, 5H, 3S)
Movies
'Flower Drum Song' author C.Y. Lee dead at 102
C.Y. Lee, whose novel "The Flower Drum Song" became a best seller and the basis for a popular stage musical and Oscar-nominated film despite mixed critical reactions and concerns about stereotypes, has died at age 102.
National
California bill would limit genitalia surgery for children
California doctors would be barred from treating or performing surgery on children born with genitals that don't fit a single gender or are otherwise atypical unless it's medically necessary or the child consents, under a bill unveiled Monday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.