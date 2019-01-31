MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
JD-QS-2C-3D-5S
(JD, QS, 2C, 3D, 5S)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
TV & Media
New CBS contest 'World's Best' wins post-Super Bowl slot
A roundup of news from the Television Critics Association winter meeting, at which TV networks and streaming services are presenting details on upcoming programs.
National
AP NewsBreak: ICE force-feeding detainees on hunger strike
Federal immigration officials tell The Associated Press they are force-feeding six detainees during a hunger strike that's gone on for a month inside a Texas…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:5-5-7(five, five, seven)08-10-13-27-43(eight, ten, thirteen, twenty-seven, forty-three)Estimated jackpot: $545,000Estimated jackpot: $125 million01-22-24-26-31(one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $27,00002-12-16-29-54,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:02-12-16-29-54, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2(two, twelve, sixteen, twenty-nine, fifty-four; Powerball:…
National
Sen. Graham asks FBI director for briefing on Roger Stone raid
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said Wednesday that he wants a briefing from the FBI on the tactics it used last week when agents arrested President Donald Trump's confidant Roger Stone as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.