MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
QS-AS-4D-9H-3S
(QS, AS, 4D, 9H, 3S)
More From Nation
National
Judge upholds protection for gray wolves in California
A California judge on Monday upheld protection for gray wolves under the state's Endangered Species Act, rejecting a legal challenge from ranchers and farmers who fear the predators will threaten their livestock.
Nation
The Latest: Judge upholds California gray wolf protection
The Latest on a judge upholding California protection for gray wolves (all times local):
Business
Shutdown halted crash probes, could cost critical evidence
The 35-day partial government shutdown stopped the National Transportation Safety Board from dispatching investigators to 22 accidents that killed 32 people, jeopardizing some perishable evidence, the agency said Monday.
TV & Media
The Latest: 1 of 5 officers hurt in shooting out of hospital
The Latest on five Houston officers injured during a shooting (all times local):
Variety
AP Explains: Anti-assimilation claims haunt Latinos, Asians
NBC's Tom Brokaw drew strong criticism for saying that Hispanics needed to work harder at assimilating and learning English. Megan Neely, a Duke University graduate studies director, also sparked anger for warning international Asian students in an email against speaking Chinese in public.
