MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
KC-JD-AS-5H-5S
(KC, JD, AS, 5H, 5S)
Movies
Memorable SAG Award moments you didn't see on television
While actors are accustomed to being on camera, not every starry moment at the Screen Actors Guild Awards makes the screen. Here's a look at some of the best moments that took place off-camera:
National
Trump sets odds of reaching deal on wall at less than 50-50
President Donald Trump said Sunday that the odds congressional negotiators will craft a deal to end his border wall standoff with Congress are "less than 50-50."
National
Brokaw says he feels terrible commentary offended Hispanics
NBC's Tom Brokaw says he feels terrible that his comments on "Meet the Press" Sunday that Hispanics should work harder at assimilation "offended some members of that proud culture."
Movies
'Black Panther' wins top honor at SAG Awards, 'Maisel' soars
"Black Panther" took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards, giving Ryan Coogler's superhero sensation its most significant awards-season honor yet and potentially setting up Wakanda for a major role at next month's Academy Awards.
Nation
The Latest: Sheriff to return shooting suspect to Louisiana
The Latest on a shooting in Louisiana that killed five people (all times local):
