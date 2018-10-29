MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
AC-QH-2C-3S-9S
(AC, QH, 2C, 3S, 9S)
National
Americans crave unity amid violence, anger
After a mail-bomb plot targeting critics of President Donald Trump — and then yet another mass shooting — Americans are wondering if the latest spasm of violence might finally prompt some civility.
National
New Jersey's Sen. Cory Booker: 'A moral moment in America'
In the aftermath of the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey declared on a weekend visit with New Hampshire Democrats that "we are in a moral moment in America."
Variety
South Dakota to carry out first execution since 2012
A man who killed a South Dakota prison guard in a failed escape seven years ago is scheduled to be executed Monday after dropping his death penalty appeal.
Nation
Bomb suspect set for Florida court appearance
The Florida man accused of sending packages containing explosive material to prominent Democrats and other opponents of President Donald Trump is due to make his first court appearance.
Nation
Closing arguments next in ex-trooper's trial in Detroit
Jurors will hear closing arguments in the murder trial of a former Michigan state trooper who shot a 15-year-old Detroit boy with his Taser moments before the teen crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died.
