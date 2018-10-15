MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
2C-8D-2H-3H-6S
(2C, 8D, 2H, 3H, 6S)
