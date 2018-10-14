MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
2C-10H-2S-8S-10S
(2C, 10H, 2S, 8S, 10S)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Fights break out between protesters in Oregon
Fights broke out downtown between protesters with a right-wing group and counter-demonstrators, and police are working to keep the two groups apart, according to local media reports.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:34-36-40-41-42, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3(thirty-four, thirty-six, forty, forty-one, forty-two;…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:1-5-9(one, five, nine)34-36-40-41-42, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3(thirty-four, thirty-six, forty, forty-one, forty-two; Star Ball: seven; ASB: three)Estimated jackpot:…
Celebrities
Biles bothered by new USA Gymnastics CEO's anti-Nike tweet
Olympic champion Simone Biles is upset about an anti-Nike tweet from USA Gymnastics interim president and CEO Mary Bono.Bono was appointed Friday to hold the…
National
Tester goes on the attack in Montana US Senate race debate
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester went on the attack Saturday against Republican candidate Matt Rosendale as the Montana Democrat fights to keep his seat in a tightening Senate race.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.