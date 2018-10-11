MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
QD-2H-8H-6S-9S
(QD, 2H, 8H, 6S, 9S)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:01-35-39-40-46-49(one, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty, forty-six, forty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $3 million
Variety
The Latest: Michael still a hurricane hours after landfall
The Latest on Hurricane Michael (all times Eastern):
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:6-4-6(six, four, six)04-07-16-19-29(four, seven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $1.15 millionEstimated jackpot: $548 million02-07-13-18-19(two, seven, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:08-23-27-42-60, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 3(eight, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-two, sixty; Powerball:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:09-13-14-21-22(nine, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)Estimated jackpot: $10,000¶ Maximum…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.