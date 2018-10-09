MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
AD-JS-10D-6S-8S
(AD, JS, 10D, 6S, 8S)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Death row inmate asks for electric chair
The Latest on a Tennessee inmate set to be executed Thursday (all times local):
National
The Latest: Kavanaugh promises to be 'team player' on court
The Latest on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):
National
US Gulf Coast bracing for 'monstrous' Hurricane Michael
Residents of Florida's Panhandle frantically filled sandbags, boarded up homes and secured boats Monday as they anxiously awaited Hurricane Michael, which forecasters warned could smash into the state's Gulf Coast as a dangerous major hurricane within days.
Variety
The Latest: Hurricane Michael is continuing to intensify
The Latest on Hurricane Michael (all times local):
National
Trump apologizes to Kavanaugh during ceremony
Trump slammed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's opponents for a "campaign of personal destruction."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.