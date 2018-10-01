MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
QC-JH-4D-6D-4H
(QC, JH, 4D, 6D, 4H)
Flacco throws 2 TD passes, Ravens trip up Steelers 26-14
Joe Flacco threw a pair of early touchdown passes, Justin Tucker kicked four second-half field goals and the Baltimore Ravens pulled away from the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-14 on Sunday night.
The Latest: Governor rejects supervised drug injection plan
The Latest on bills considered by California Gov. Jerry Brown (all times local):
Official says basis of Canada-US deal has been reached
The U.S. and Canada reached the basis of a free trade deal Sunday night, a senior Canadian government official said.
One and not done: Brews-Cubs, Rockies-Dodgers in tiebreakers
Triple Crown contender Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Nolan Arenado and the big-hitting Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium.October baseball is about…
The Latest: Official says basis of Canada-US deal reached
The Latest on trade talks between U.S. and Canada (all times local):
