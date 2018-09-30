MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
AH-5C-5D-9H-7S
(AH, 5C, 5D, 9H, 7S)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Musk out as Tesla chair, remains CEO in $40M SEC settlement
Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk have agreed to pay a total of $40 million and make a series of concessions to settle a government lawsuit alleging Musk duped investors with misleading statements about a proposed buyout of the company.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:3-5-2(three, five, two)01-06-09-28-33, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3(one, six, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-three; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:01-06-09-28-33, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3(one, six, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-three;…
National
Thousands in Central Park panic after barrier collapse
Fearing possible gunshots, it took only the collapse of a police barrier at a politically charged New York celebrity music show Saturday to send thousands of spectators fleeing in panic.
Nation
FBI reaches out to second woman who accused Kavanaugh
The bureau has reached out to Deborah Ramirez, a Yale University classmate of Brett Kavanaugh's who accused him of sexual misconduct at a party.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.