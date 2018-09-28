MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
AC-AD-8C-9D-4H
(AC, AD, 8C, 9D, 4H)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
After powerful testimony, Senate panel sets Friday morning vote
Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford both testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee that they are "100 percent certain," and a nation is left to take sides over a Supreme Court seat.
Movies
Superman to The Fonz: Vintage lunchbox collection on sale
Look, up on the shelf! It's Superman. There's the king of the wild frontier himself, Davy Crockett. And over in that case is Davy Crockett again, except this time he's Daniel Boone (we'll explain later). And aaaaay! It's The Fonz and the whole "Happy Days" family!
Nation
Restricting screen time found to boost kids' brainpower in study
Study assessed 4,500 children, ages 8-11.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:9-5-0(nine, five, zero)05-09-29-30-34, Lucky Ball: 14(five, nine, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: fourteen)Estimated jackpot: $336 million06-07-14-15-19(six, seven, fourteen,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:05-09-29-30-34, Lucky Ball: 14(five, nine, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four;…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.