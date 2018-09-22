MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
4C-7C-10C-3H-4H
(4C, 7C, 10C, 3H, 4H)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
TV & Media
The Latest: Faculty ask donor to remove name from school
JACKSON, Miss. —The Latest on a dispute at the University of Mississippi over a social media post by a donor (all times local):10:15 p.m.Journalism faculty…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:4-4-0(four, four, zero)02-08-26-33-34(two, eight, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-four)Estimated jackpot: $570,00001-02-11-52-64, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4(one, two, eleven, fifty-two, sixty-four;…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:01-02-11-52-64, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4(one, two, eleven, fifty-two, sixty-four; Mega…
National
GOP, Kavanaugh accuser in standoff over her testimony
Sen. Charles Grassley planned a Monday vote by the Judiciary Committee on Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination without a quick agreement.
Local
More wolves will arrive on Isle Royale this fall
National Park Service lays out a plan for new chapter in long story of island's wolves and moose.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.