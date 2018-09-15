MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
QC-AC-4C-9H-3S
(QC, AC, 4C, 9H, 3S)
Nearly stalled, Florence besieges Carolinas with floodwaters
Florence already has proven deadly with its nearly nonstop rain, surging seawater and howling winds, and the threat is days from ending as remnants of the once major hurricane slowly creep inland across the Carolinas.
Kavanaugh denies allegation of sexual misconduct in school
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has denied an allegation of sexual misconduct from when he was in high school. He is seeking to defuse a potential threat to his confirmation as a handful of key senators remained silent on whether they would vote for him.
Scientists: World's warming; expect more intense hurricanes
Study after study shows climate change in general makes hurricanes worse. But determining global warming's role in a specific storm such as Hurricane Florence is not so simple — at least not without detailed computer analysis.
Former nuclear site will open to public as wildlife refuge
A unique wildlife refuge on the site of a former nuclear weapons plant in Colorado is opening its gates on Saturday, after a confusing day when officials first said they would not open the refuge and then said they would.
Feeling your pain: Presidents tread tricky disaster politics
The politics of natural disasters can be tricky for a president.
