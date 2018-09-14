MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
QS-4C-5C-7C-10S
(QS, 4C, 5C, 7C, 10S)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Beyond hurricanes, rising seas menace barrier island homes
For the barrier island homes that manage to survive Hurricane Florence's assault on the Carolina coast, it's only a matter of time.
National
Cuomo easily defeats Nixon in NY gubernatorial primary
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo easily beat back a primary challenge from activist and actress Cynthia Nixon on Thursday, thwarting her attempt to become the latest insurgent liberal to knock off an establishment Democrat.
Variety
Florence's onslaught could cue disaster in North Carolina
Hurricane Florence already has inundated coastal streets with ocean water and left tens of thousands without power, and forecasters say conditions will only worsen as the hulking storm slogs inland.
National
High-tech ferry backdrop for 16 California clean energy laws
California Gov. Jerry Brown used a high-tech battery-operated San Francisco Bay sightseeing ferry as the backdrop for approving 16 new laws Thursday aimed at easing global warming.
Nation
Ailing killer whale declared dead, but feds to keep looking
Efforts to find a sick young orca from a critically endangered population of killer whales in the Pacific Northwest came up empty Thursday, and a scientist who tracks the animals declared her dead — though federal authorities said they'd keep looking.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.