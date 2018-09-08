MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
4C-7C-2D-10D-8S
(4C, 7C, 2D, 10D, 8S)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:05-17-23-25-28(five, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $310,00008-10-41-54-68, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2(eight, ten, forty-one, fifty-four, sixty-eight; Mega Ball:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:08-10-41-54-68, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2(eight, ten, forty-one, fifty-four, sixty-eight; Mega…
Variety
Florence could cause dangerous surf along US coast
Florence could cause dangerous surf and rip currents along parts of the U.S. East Coast this weekend as the storm swirls across the Atlantic, according to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center.
Nation
BC-BKL--WNBA Finals
Jewell Loyd made 9 of 12 shots and scored 23 points, league MVP Breanna Stewart added 20 points, and the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 89-76 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Friday night.
Nation
BC-BKL--WNBA Finals
Jewell Loyd made 9 of 12 shots and scored 23 points, league MVP Breanna Stewart added 20 points, and the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 89-76 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Friday night.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.