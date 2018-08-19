MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
JC-KD-6D-9D-3S
(JC, KD, 6D, 9D, 3S)
