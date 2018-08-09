MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
4D-6D-7D-10D-10S
(4D, 6D, 7D, 10D, 10S)
