MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
JD-QS-AS-3H-4S
(JD, QS, AS, 3H, 4S)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Ms. Foundation strategic plan to focus on women of color
The Ms. Foundation for Women will put $25 million over five years toward organizations that are led by and focus on women and girls of color and also form its first-ever fund that will allow it to take a stronger stance on political and policy issues, the organization said Tuesday in announcing its new strategic plan.
TV & Media
'Charmed' makers defend reboot, tout its ethnic diversity
A roundup of news Monday from the Television Critics Association summer meeting, at which TV networks and streaming services are presenting details on upcoming programs.
National
Jails, prisons slowly loosen resistance to addiction meds
Four inmates sit silently in the library of the Franklin County House of Correction one summer morning. But these men aren't here to read books.
National
Lawyer for Nebraska death row inmate seeks release from case
An attorney for a death row inmate who's set to be executed next week is asking the Nebraska Supreme Court to release him from the case.
National
Regulators to discuss crash that killed 4 bus passengers
Federal regulators plan to discuss why a train hit a bus stuck on a Mississippi railroad crossing in March 2017, and what can be done to prevent another accident like the one that killed four Texas tourists.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.