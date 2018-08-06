MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
JC-AH-4D-9H-8S
(JC, AH, 4D, 9H, 8S)
'Facts of Life' star Charlotte Rae dies at 92
Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and patient housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom "The Facts of Life" during a career that encompassed many other TV roles as well as stage and film appearances, has died. She was 92.
Trump appears to change story on meeting with Russian lawyer
President Donald Trump appears to have changed his story about a 2016 meeting at Trump Tower that is pivotal to the special counsel's investigation, tweeting that his son met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer to collect information about his political opponent.
Jobs boom favors Democratic counties, not Trump strongholds
The United States is on pace to add about 2.6 million jobs this year under President Donald Trump's watch. Yet the bulk of the hiring has occurred in bastions of Democratic voters rather than in the Republican counties that put Trump in the White House.
Oregon police chief orders review of use of force at protest
Portland police were accused Sunday of being heavy-handed against people protesting a rally by extreme-right demonstrators, reportedly injuring some counter-protesters and prompting the city's new police chief to order a review of officers' use of force.
The Latest: ACLU blasts Portland police handling of protest
The Latest on protests in Portland, Oregon (all times local):
