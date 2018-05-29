MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
QC-JD-QH-10H-10S
(QC, JD, QH, 10H, 10S)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Alberto downgraded to a depression, spreading heavy rains
Forecasters downgraded Alberto to a still-dangerous depression Monday evening, warning heavy rains and an accompanying flood threat would continue in the aftermath of the storm's…
National
Policewomen take photo with male stripper, get scrutiny
Four New York City policewomen who posed for a photo with a scantily clad male stripper at a senior citizens center are under scrutiny by the police department.
National
American freed from Venezuelan jail returns home to Utah
Nearly two years after a trip to meet the woman he loved turned into an imprisonment in a Venezuelan jail, an exhausted but grateful Utah man arrived home with his wife Monday.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:04-06-13-16-32, Lucky Ball: 7(four, six, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-two;…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:8-8-5(eight, eight, five)07-08-12-13-46(seven, eight, twelve, thirteen, forty-six)Estimated jackpot: $150,00004-06-13-16-32, Lucky Ball: 7(four, six, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-two; Lucky Ball:…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.