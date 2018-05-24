MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
KH-KS-3C-3H-4S
(KH, KS, 3C, 3H, 4S)
