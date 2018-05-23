MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
KC-KH-5C-5H-8H
(KC, KH, 5C, 5H, 8H)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Democrats nominate first woman as GOP race heads to runoff
In Georgia's gubernatorial primary, Democrats elected a woman who could become the first black female governor in American history, but no Republican candidate gathered more than 50 percent of the vote — so the top two face a July runoff.
National
Texas liberal candidate bashed by national Democrats loses
A liberal outsider who founded an activist group against President Donald Trump lost her insurgent bid for a U.S. House seat in Houston on Tuesday night while a Hispanic former sheriff became the first openly gay and Latina nominee for governor in Texas history.
Variety
Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program
Florida is marking a milestone in its attempt to control an infestation of Burmese pythons in the Everglades.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:5-3-5(five, three, five)16-17-21-36-48, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-eight; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)11-19-23-24-28(eleven, nineteen,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:16-17-21-36-48, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-eight; Mega…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.