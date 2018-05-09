MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
4C-4H-3S-5S-9S
(4C, 4H, 3S, 5S, 9S)
More From Nation
Nation
6th inmate admits having child porn inside federal prison
A sixth New Jersey federal prison inmate serving a sentence for trafficking in child pornography has admitted possessing and distributing child sex abuse videos inside the prison.
Variety
7 dogs revived with oxygen after Indiana house fire
Seven dogs found unconscious in a smoke-filled Indiana garage during a house fire were saved by first responders and neighbors who raced to give them oxygen.
Business
Lawsuit: Energy company cut safety budget before fatal blast
A shareholder lawsuit alleges Anadarko Petroleum was focused on keeping oil and gas flowing from older wells, not fixing potential safety problems, in the months before a fatal house explosion in Colorado linked to an Anadarko well.
Nation
3 men found not guilty of raping girl, 9, as mom smoked meth
Three men accused of raping a 9-year-old Utah girl while her mother was smoking methamphetamine in a garage were found not guilty Wednesday after their lawyers argued they couldn't be convicted without physical evidence.
National
CIA nominee says torture doesn't work
President Donald Trump's nominee to be CIA director said Wednesday that she does not believe torture works and would not carry out any presidential order she thought was immoral.
