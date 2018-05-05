MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
JH-6C-10C-4D-7H
(JH, 6C, 10C, 4D, 7H)
