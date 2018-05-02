MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
QH-KH-KS-7C-9H
(QH, KH, KS, 7C, 9H)
