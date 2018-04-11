National

For more than a decade, Michael Cohen has been President Donald Trump's private attorney — and so much more. Cohen is a street-wise New Yorker with a penchant for confrontation and a cultivated reputation as Trump's outside-the-courtroom problem-solver. He's Trump's image-protector. He also says he personally paid porn actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 to buy her silence about an alleged affair with his boss.