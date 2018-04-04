MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
AC-JS-4H-5S-6S
(AC, JS, 4H, 5S, 6S)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Walker warns of "blue wave" after Dallet win
The Latest on the Wisconsin Supreme Court election (all times local):
National
Liberal Dallet easily takes Wisconsin Supreme Court race
Rebecca Dallet, a liberal Milwaukee judge, easily defeated conservative Michael Screnock on Tuesday in the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court, fueling optimism among Democrats for more victories in the fall midterms.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:04-29-39-42-62, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2(four, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty-two, sixty-two; Mega…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:0-2-4(zero, two, four)04-29-39-42-62, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2(four, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty-two, sixty-two; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)10-17-20-24-27(ten, seventeen,…
National
Asian shares mixed as markets mull US tariffs list for China
Asian stock markets were mixed in early trading Wednesday as investors digested the latest volley of tariff measures and threats between the U.S. and China.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.