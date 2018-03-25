MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
7C-9C-10C-3D-10S
(7C, 9C, 10C, 3D, 10S)
