MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
JC-4C-5C-9D-8H
(JC, 4C, 5C, 9D, 8H)
Former AP photographer Max Desfor dies at 104
Former Associated Press photographer Max Desfor, whose photo of hundreds of Korean War refugees crawling across a damaged bridge in 1950 helped win him a Pulitzer Prize, died Monday. He was 104.
The Latest: Police: GOP senator sent naked photos to friend
The Latest on a Republican state senator accused of extorting sex from a Statehouse page and of video voyeurism against his girlfriend (all times local):
Jimmy Carter 'deathly afraid' as wife underwent surgery
Former President Jimmy Carter said Monday he was "deathly afraid" as his 90-year-old wife underwent surgery over the weekend.
Police: UberEATS driver charged with killing customer
Police say a delivery food driver is facing a murder charge after he opened fire and killed a customer in Atlanta.
Trump offers support for limited effort on background checks
From the confines of his golf club, President Donald Trump offered support for a limited strengthening of federal background checks on gun purchases Monday while staying largely mum in the last few days about the victims of the Florida school massacre and the escalating debate about controls on weapons.
