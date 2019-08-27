NEWARK, N.J. — Winners of the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, presented Monday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey:
— Video of the year: Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"
— Artist of the year: Ariana Grande
— Song of the year: Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road (Remix)"
— Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award: Missy Elliott
— Best new artist: Billie Eilish
— Best collaboration: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, "Senorita"
— Best group: BTS
— Push artist of the year: Billie Eilish
— Best pop: Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"
— Best hip-hop: Cardi B, "Money"
— Best R&B: Normani featuring 6lack, "Waves"
— Best Latin: Rosalia and J Balvin featuring El Guincho, "Con Altura"
— Best dance: The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha, "Call You Mine"
— Best rock: Panic! at the Disco, "High Hopes"
— Best K-pop: BTS featuring Halsey, "Boy With Luv"
— Video for good: Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"
— Song of summer: Ariana Grande and Social House, "boyfriend"
— Best power anthem: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer"
— Best direction: Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road (Remix)"
— Best editing: Billie Eilish, "bad guy"
— Best visual effects: Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco, "ME!"
— Best art direction: Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"
— Best choreography: Rosalia and J Balvin featuring El Guincho, "Con Altura"
— Best cinematography: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, "Senorita"
— Fashion Trailblazer Award: Marc Jacobs