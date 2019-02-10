Winners of the 2019 British Academy Film Awards, presented Sunday:
Film — "Roma"
British Film — "The Favourite"
Director — Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"
Actor — Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Actress — Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"
Supporting Actor — Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"
Supporting Actress — Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"
Rising Star — Letitia Wright
British Debut — Michael Pearce and Lauren Dark, "Beast"
Original Screenplay — "The Favourite"
Adapted Screenplay — "BlacKkKlansman"
Film Not in the English Language — "Roma"
Music — "A Star is Born"
Cinematography — "Roma"
Editing — "Vice"
Production Design — "The Favourite"
Costume Design — "The Favourite"
Sound — "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Visual Effects — "Black Panther"
Makeup and Hair — "The Favourite"
Animated Film — "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."
Short Film — "73 Cows"
Short Animation — "Roughhouse"
Documentary — "Free Solo"
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema — Producers Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley
Academy Fellowship — Thelma Schoonmaker
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.