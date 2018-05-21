LAS VEGAS — A list of winners in the top categories at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, held Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
— Top Hot 100 song: "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
— Top Billboard 200 album: "DAMN." by Kendrick Lamar
— Top artist: Ed Sheeran
— Top new artist: Khalid
— Top female artist: Taylor Swift
— Top male artist: Ed Sheeran
— Top streaming songs artist: Kendrick Lamar
— Top song sales artist: Ed Sheeran
— Top radio songs artist: Ed Sheeran
— Top duo/group: Imagine Dragons
— Top R&B artist: Bruno Mars
— Top rap artist: Kendrick Lamar
— Top country artist: Chris Stapleton
— Top rock artist: Imagine Dragons
— Top Latin artist: Ozuna
— Top dance/electronic artist: The Chainsmokers
— Top Christian artist: MercyMe
— Top gospel artist: Tasha Cobbs Leonard
— Top social artist: BTS
— Top touring artist: U2
— Chart achievement award: Camila Cabello
— Icon award: Janet Jackson
