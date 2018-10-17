MINNEAPOLIS _ Winmark Corp. (WINA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $8.4 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $2.01 per share.

The store concept franchisor posted revenue of $19.1 million in the period.

Winmark shares have risen 20 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 14 percent in the last 12 months.

