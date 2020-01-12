FORT WAYNE, Ind. — David Wingett had a career-high 21 points as South Dakota State beat Purdue Fort Wayne 70-61 on Saturday night.
Matt Dentlinger had 13 points for South Dakota State (13-7, 4-1 Summit League), which won its fourth straight game. Douglas Wilson added 13 points. Noah Freidel had eight rebounds for the visitors.
Brian Patrick had 16 points and six rebounds for the Mastodons (9-10, 2-2). DeMierre Black added 13 points. Jarred Godfrey had 13 points.
South Dakota State faces North Dakota at home on Wednesday. Purdue Fort Wayne takes on Oral Roberts at home next Saturday.
