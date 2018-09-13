Wing Young Huie: 'Chinese-ness'

Recently named the 2018 McKnight Distinguished Artist, Minneapolis photographer Wing Young Huie turns the lens on himself with his latest project, examining what it means to be a Minnesotan of Chinese descent. Part memoir and part documentary, "Chinese-ness" was inspired by a 2010 visit to China, where Huie exchanged clothes with a few Chinese men and used photography to imagine the life he might have lived if his parents never left China. (10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tue., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. Ends Nov. 11. Minnesota Historical Society, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, free, 651-259-3000 or mnhs.org.)

alicia eler