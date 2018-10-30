NEW YORK — Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon will be among the special guests when Michelle Obama goes on tour for her memoir "Becoming."
Others appearing with the former first lady will include Sarah Jessica Parker, Michele Norris and former White House aide Valerie Jarrett. The announcement was made by Live Nation and Crown Publishing on Tuesday.
Obama's book comes out Nov. 13 and her tour begins that night at Chicago's United Center, with Winfrey serving as moderator. Witherspoon will join Obama in Denver and Jarrett in Washington, D.C. Obama will make 12 stops in all, ending in New York City's Barclay Center on Dec. 19, with Parker as moderator.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Merkley eyes White House, visits early primary states
Sen. Jeff Merkley says he is seriously considering a run for the White House. The Oregon Democrat's national profile rose this year when he led opposition to the Trump administration's immigration policy that saw parents forcibly separated from their children.
National
The Latest: Ryan, Trump at odds on birthright citizenship
The Latest on President Donald Trump's effort to end birthright citizenship (all times local):
National
In tight race, Ohio governor rivals hedging bets on Trump
Locked in a tight race for governor in the perennial swing state of Ohio, Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray are using the final stretch to hedge their bets on Donald Trump.
National
White deer have unusual home in upstate NY _ old Army depot
Dennis Money unlocks the gate that blocks access to the 3,000-acre spread that these days almost serves as his home away from home, jumps into a van, and cautions his guests before proceeding.
Politics
What to watch for in Minnesota's legislative races this year
Which party controls the Minnesota House of Representatives this midterm may hinge on several districts in the Twin Cities suburbs and greater Minnesota.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.