Wildflower Hawkes Bay Sauvignon Blanc 2017

Most of the wineries that have made New Zealand sauvignon blanc so popular are in the Marlborough region. But the slightly warmer Hawkes Bay area is emerging with softer, rounder, less tart gems. The Wildflower Hawkes Bay Sauvignon Blanc 2017 ($12) is sourced on a high-elevation site with the kind of cool nights that modify the acid levels. This delightful white boasts a gorgeous nose free of the grapefruit-grassy notes that dominate in Marlborough, followed by a super-fresh array of fruits that dance across the palate through a persistent, refreshing finish. Richer seafood, even including salmon, is a swell accompaniment, as are mildly spicy Asian and Tex-Mex dishes.

Available at Liquor Hutch, Liquor Time, St. Louis Park, Jerry's, Lowry Hill, Eden Prairie munis and others.

Bill Ward