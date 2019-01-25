Vinyes Singulars Cava Brut Nature

If I were to rate bubbly wines strictly on deliciousness, the Vinyes Singulars Cava Brut Nature ($19) would be at or near the top of the heap. But this Spanish sparkler also boasts the attributes we seek in this category, or in any wine: an alluring nose, firm but friendly acid and mineral notes and persistence (my notes read "yummy finish"). A blend of the usual Cava grapes — macabeo, xarel-lo and parellada — it's worth stocking up for future celebrations (or just for any occasion, such as "a dreary Tuesday") and is a swell option for an upcoming romantic holiday. Like the best bubbles, it's insanely versatile at the table, playing well with shellfish, anything fried, winter veggies, chocolate, etc.

Available at Henry and Son, South Lyndale and France 44.

Bill Ward