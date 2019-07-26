Scotto Cellars California 'Heavyweight' Zinfandel 2013

Sometimes, especially when barbecue is involved, a guy just wants a sassy, unadulterated zinfandel. A zinny zin, if you will: lusty and spicy, jammy and of course tasty. And preferably not too spendy. Enter the Scotto Cellars California "Heavyweight" Zinfandel 2013 ($10), which also benefits from smaller amounts of hearty syrah and meaty mourvèdre. The result is a rich and bold but smooth concoction that fairly glides across the palate before going a bit sturdy on the finish. As noted, grilled burgers, brats and especially pork or fowl with a zesty sauce are swell accompaniments, and as the seasons turn, roasted and braised meat and vegetables work, as well.

Available at Up North, Dennis Brothers, the Wine Shop, DoubleShotz, Firehouse (Northfield) and others.

Bill Ward