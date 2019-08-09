Olivier Coste Sauvignon Blanc 2018

Some people find sauvignon blanc boring. I feel sorry for them but also happy because it means there's more of it for me. Still, I can't imagine the harshest naysayer having anything but good thoughts about the Olivier Coste Sauvignon Blanc 2018 ($14, often less). The fruit was picked at optimum ripeness, reflected in the fresh, tangy aromas and the vibrant, multifaceted flavors. The lush but bracing finish goes on for days. Olivier Coste is not only one of the best but also most environmentally conscious vintners in France's Languedoc region, farming organically and using lightweight bottles, among other practices. Fish and fowl of most any ilk will cozy right up to this beauty.

Available at Hennepin Lake, Vinifera, North Loop, Shorewood, Wayzata and the Wine Thief.

Bill Ward