Huia Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2017

Wines that skirt around expectations are almost invariably a delight. The Huia Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2017 ($20), for example, is not your aunt's Kiwi sauv blanc, with barely a trace of grapefruit on the nose. The wine provides gorgeous tropical and stone fruit on the palate and mouthwatering refreshment on the finish, which seems to last for days. And what's in the name? The huia was a beautiful bird hunted to extinction in 1907, largely due to demand for its tail feathers — jet black with white tips — for the stylish hats of the day. If ever a wine were made for any preparation of shrimp, this is it. Or go for other shellfish, mollusks or even trout.

Available at MGM, Glen Lake, BrightWines, Haskell's, Domacin, Eden Prairie munis and others.

Bill Ward