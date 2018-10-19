Domaine de la Grenaudiere Muscadet Sevre et Maine Sur Lie 2016

It wouldn't be European wine if there weren't some lingual confusion. Muscadet (a region) is not anything like muscat (a grape). The white grape it is made with, melon de bourgogne, came from Burgundy but is no longer grown there. Muscadets are traditionally quite dry, often chalky, but in recent years the vintners there have started giving fruit a chance to shine. The Domaine de la Grenaudiere Muscadet Sevre et Maine Sur Lie 2016 ($12) is an exemplar of this trend, with super-tasty citrus and stone fruit at the outset and mouthwatering acidity on the midpalate and finish (with no diminishment of fruit). That gives this French delight surpassing food friendliness, starting with most any seafood or fowl and extending to crisp salads and green veggies.

Available at Cedar Lake, On the Rocks, Wayzata muni, Tessa's Office (Rochester), Tonka Bottle Shop, Kowalski's (St. Paul) and Excelsior Vintage.

Bill Ward