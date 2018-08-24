Colorea La Mancha Tempranillo-Syrah 2016

The men of La Mancha, and the women, as well, make some pretty dandy wines at especially cool prices. I tilt strongly toward the Colorea La Mancha Tempranillo-Syrah 2016 ($14), culled from vines that average 80 years of age and showing the attendant concentration in spades. Coming from one of the world's sunniest spots at 2,300-foot elevations helps provide uniform ripeness and softish tannins. A surprisingly complex wine for the price, this Spanish red has cherry-berry flavors with lots of herbs and spices emerging on the midpalate and finish. It will taste especially dandy with cheese curds, corn dogs and other seasonal delights such as barbecued pork or fowl.

Available at Liquor Boy, Stinson, Cellars Plymouth, Lake Wine and Spirits, Brightwines and Haskell's Chanhassen.

Bill Ward