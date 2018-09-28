Cline 'Farmhouse' California White 2016

There's no reason why domestic white blends shouldn't be as popular as their red counterparts. Especially when they're as downright delicious as the Cline "Farmhouse" California White 2016 ($15). A blend of palomino, viognier, pinot gris and muscat canelli, this gem, laden with citrus, stone fruit and spice, is alternately lush and crisp on the palate all the way through the persistent, refreshing finish. The Cline family has taken its longtime sustainable practices to the max here, even sending sheep and goats into the vineyards to remove harmful weeds (sheep only during late summer and harvest, because goats will eat the berries). Shrimp cocktail, ceviche, fried walleye or chicken and green tomatoes provide swell pairings.

Available at Liquor Barn, Big Top (St. Paul and Eagan), 1st Grand, Morelli's, Franklin Nicollet, Midway, Chicago-Lake and others.

Bill Ward