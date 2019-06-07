Champs de Rosé Brut

In short order, a couple of "wows" were uttered at the Ward abode upon our recent sampling of the Champs de Rosé Brut, which is about as tasty as sparkling wine gets for 20 bucks. A lovely, piquant nose portends the delicious red-berry and apple fruit to follow. But the insanely smooth, sensuous texture still surprises, and the finish is exhilarating. Made mostly with grenache and syrah grapes grown close to the Mediterranean Sea in Provence, this French beauty will enhance any picnic, camping outing, pool or patio experience. But like the (other) best pink sparklers, it's versatile with food: fried or smoked fish or fowl, light cheeses, salty appetizers, chocolate and more.

Available at Kowalski's, Lunds & Byerlys and North Loop.

Bill Ward